Insurance industry professionals to meet to deliberate on innovations

Over 200 local and international insurance professionals will gather in Kampala tomorrow to discuss how the industry can adapt to evolving customer expectations driven by digital innovation. His Majesty Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, King of Tooro, is expected to grace the event. According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Uganda’s insurance sector penetration rose from 10.61% in 2021 to 20.4% in 2022. The sector’s Gross Written Premium increased from UShs 1.183 trillion in 2021 to UShs 1.425 trillion in 2022.