Inhebantu Mutesi’s first public appearance after Royal Wedding

The Inhebantu of the Busoga Kingdom, Jovia Mutesi, has made her first-ever public appearance following her wedding to Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope on 18th November last year. During her appearance at Igenge Palace this morning, Inhebantu Mutesi performed cultural rituals, which included visiting a banana plantation where she planted some sweet potatoes before harvesting and peeling some plantains amidst ululations. She is later expected to address the Kingdom.