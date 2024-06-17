Hundreds of people evicted by NEMA from Lubigi

A section of residents in Nansana Municipality who were evicted by the National Environment Management Authority over encroachment on the Lubigi wetland, have opted to sue the environmental body for wrongful evictions. For three weeks now, NEMA has been evicting residents and business operators from the wetland. The most affected residents are in Ganda, Nansana and Lubigi. The residents, through their lawyers, contend that they have been evicted unlawfully because they have been paying ground rent and were fully registered by the Buganda Land Board as rightful land owners. Through Eyotre and Company Advocates, a section of the residents have signed a petition to run to court hoping to sue the Attorney General, NEMA, and Buganda Land Board.