Human rights lawyer , Isaac Ssemakadde says state should protect rights

During last week's coordination meeting between the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the Criminal Investigations Department of Police, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka proposed the need to amend the law so that courts do not acquit suspected criminals due to evidence of torture. However, Isaac Ssemakadde, a public interest litigant based in Kampala, says the Attorney General is wrong and should focus on ensuring the state protects human rights.