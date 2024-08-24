How Nkozi youth are fighting poverty through Emyooga

At Nkozi Cell in Kayawe Town Council, Mpigi District, local leaders from 26 parishes have joined forces to harness their community's entrepreneurial potential, focusing on extracting essential oils from the abundant local flora. The Mawokota South Local Leaders' Constituency Sacco is involved in extracting essential oils from various plants and trees, including rosemary, eucalyptus, lemongrass, citrus, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds. They use locally sourced plant varieties to create valuable products, benefiting their community and boosting economic opportunities.