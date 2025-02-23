How a woman escaped the clutches of FGM to get a PHD

Sebei sub-region is largely known for excellence in athletics, especially long-distance running, as well as the long-held practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), seen as a rite of passage among female teenagers. Tonight, we bring you the story of Justine Yapsoyekwo, a lady who ran away from FGM decades ago when the vice was still largely practiced, and how that decision enabled her to pursue her education until she attained her Doctorate of Philosophy, making her one of the very few women in Sebei to have achieved that academic excellence.