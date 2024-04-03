Homosexuality law stands after gay activists petitioned court to scrap it

The Constitutional Court in Kampala has dismissed a petition that was filed by gay activists who wanted the Anti Homosexuality Act of 2023 that criminalizes same-sex among adults to be nullified. The judgment was read by the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera. On December 18, 2023, the Constitutional Court comprised of Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi, Monica Mugenyi, and Christopher Gashirabake concluded the hearing and promised to deliver their judgment on notice.