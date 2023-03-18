Hoima district chairperson Kadir Kirungi dies in car crash

Hoima residents are in mourning following reports that the District Chairperson Kadir Kirungi and his bodyguard Bosco Otim had died in a car accident last night. The duo were driving from Hoima to Kampala road when their vehicle crashed into a Fuso truck. At the time, the district chairperson's Landcruiser was reportedly trying to dodge a pothole when it crashed into the lorry near Mataagi bridge, in Bukomero. NTV spoke to some of the locals who are mourning the deceased.