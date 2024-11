Health workers start initiative to save mothers

Medical Doctors at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital have formed a task force that is aimed at ending maternal and child deaths by 2030 in the Bunyoro Region. Statistics from the Regional Referral Hospital indicate that 700 out of 100,000 mothers who deliver from the Hospital die while giving birth. 84 children also die immediately after birth out of 1000 that are delivered in the region.