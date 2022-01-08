HEALTH WORKER PROTEST:Nurses, midwives angry at arrest of negligent worker

Several nurses and midwives in Ntungamo, Kabale and Mbarara marched to the Ntungamo district offices to protest the arrest of one of their colleagues, Juliet Umurera, a senior midwife at Kitwe health centre. Umurera was arrested for ignoring a pregnant mother who had arrived at the health centre to deliver a baby, on Christmas eve. Police accuse Umurera of dismissing the pregnant patient, Anita Mushiwimana, a casual labourer at the health centre, from the Maternity ward at Kitwe health centre. Umurera maintains that she had referred the patient to Itojo hospital, although there was no ambulance to take her there at the time. The Ntungamo deputy chief administrative officer Fedelis Kizza said the matter would be handled administratively.