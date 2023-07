Health ministry to give nets to 25 million Ugandans

The Ministry of Health has embarked on a campaign to distribute 28.5 million nets to over 2.5 million Ugandans with the overall aim of reducing Malaria morbidity and mortality across the country. The exercise kicked off with districts prone to Malaria attacks such Alebtong, Amolator, Kaberamaido, Butaleja and Bugiri, among others.