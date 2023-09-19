Health Ministry officials trade blame over dilapidated state of Entebbe Grade A Hospital

Officials of the Ministry of Health and Wakiso district disagree on who is to blame for the dilapidation of the Grade A hospital in Entebbe municipality. According to the ministry's Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine, services at this hospital were halted until the construction of a new hospital is done. But Wakiso district chairperson Matia Bwanika, says the facility was left to decline because of wrangles over the land upon which this hospital sits. Joyce Nakato has more details.