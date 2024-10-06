Gulu prelate calls for preservation of family life

The Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese Raphael P'mony Wokorach has called for the protection of the family, by urging the faithful to desist from polygamy, describing it as a destructive practice that undermines the sanctity of marriage and contradicts Christian teachings. The prelate, who was presiding over a thanksgiving mass for the Gulu Ecclesiastical province, Ganal also called on parents to educate their children about gender identity in light of the growing LGBTQ advocacy, which he characterized as misguided and immoral.