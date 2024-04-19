Great Lakes Region legislators urge action on Congo conflict

The forum of legislators from the 12 countries that form the Great Lakes Region have called on the executives to consider finding a solution to the escalating conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. During the plenary session in Livingstone, Zambia, the outgoing president Jema Numu Kumba said the security and human rights violations in the region are worrying. The Secretary-General of the forum, Onyango Kakoba, tasked legislators not to use ethnicity as a political tool.