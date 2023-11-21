Great Lakes parliament forum faces funding woes over unpaid arrears

The Forum of Parliament in the Great Lakes region is facing a challenge of inadequate financing, attributed to some member states' failure to clear arrears. Onyango Kakoba, the Secretary-General of the forum, stated that arrears, amounting to up to five million dollars, have not been settled by certain member states. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that there is a lack of commitment to allocate resources to the secretariat, whose headquarters are located in Kinshasa, DRC.