Government to probe ghost landlords who seek Karuma compensation

The government is set to investigate the alleged ghost landlords in the compensation drive for the project-affected persons of the Karuma Hydropower Project. This follows Parliament’s one-month ultimatum for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to present action plans undertaken to ensure the success of the Resettlement Action Plan as agreed in 2011. A report by the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources faulted the government for delaying compensation to claimants.