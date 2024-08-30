Government to develop free education policy for Karamoja

Parliament has adopted and passed a motion urging the government to formulate a policy on free compulsory boarding school education in the Karamoja Sub-region. The mover of the motion believes that if boarding education is provided for children in Karamoja, it will address disarmament and criminality and lead to a reduction in early marriages among girls in the sub-region. Officials at the Ministry of Education say they need time to study the matter before returning to the house. The house gave them six months. The call came as the House held its final plenary session in Gulu City.