Government to close 5 Kampala roads under construction

The government has announced plans to close off most roads under construction in Kampala to expedite work and meet a completion deadline by May next year. This decision follows an inspection by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and a team of ministers who noted that the progress of projects by the China Railway Company 18 has been hampered by heavy traffic on busy roads. The construction of 5 roads, including the Ring Road in Kyebando Sir Apollo Road, Mutesa 1 Road, Sentema Road and roads around the industrial area spans a total of 90 kilometers and has an investment of 149 billion shillings.