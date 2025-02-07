Government to begin construction of standard gauge railway next month

The government is planning to start the construction of the standard gauge railway next month. In November last year, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned the long-awaited construction of the standard gauge railway from the Kenyan border in Malaba to Kampala. The government awarded the contract to a Turkish company, Mackenzie, which is currently constructing the same from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza in Tanzania. Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has briefed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at her offices on the next steps.