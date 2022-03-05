Government secures funds to extend Dry Lands project

Karamoja leaders have welcomed the extension of the drylands integrated project to all the districts of the sub-region. The project aims to transform the areas in Agriculture, health care, education and social welfare among others. The project, which previously covered four sub-counties in four districts, will now go to 13 sub countries in all the nine districts that make the Karamoja sub-region. The ministers of the Karamoja region say mindset change among the people of the region is important. The project will cost about USD 63 million and is being procured through a loan from the Islamic Development Bank. The previous project cost Ugandans USD 24 million.