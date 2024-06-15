Government looks set to expand Ngamba island facilities

The tourism ministry is looking to increase its investment in Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary to be able to host 20,000 tourists a year, as a way of boosting the currently growing number of tourists. The island which currently houses 53 rescued chimps has been receiving 10,000 guests a year, now the ministry has increased access through a newly acquired 29-seater boat that will increase the fleet of passengers. The sanctuary management is also considering opening up more accommodations in the neighboring islands to allow more guests and to increase access as to tourist revenue.