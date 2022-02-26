Government launches foot and mouth disease fight with over 600,000 vaccine doses

The Ministry of Agriculture animal industry and fisheries has flagged off 634,000 doses of the foot and mouth disease to different parts of the country.According to the ministry, Wakiso district has roped the list of the districts that require high contraction and vaccines since it’s an entry and exit rout of animal and their products. Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze, the sector is preparing an order management paper to penalize people who transport animals without permits that may spread the disease.