Government highlights 7 priorities on which to deliver in FY 2024 25

The finance minister has set out seven key priorities that the government says will aid government to deliver on its promises in light of the allocations made in the FY2024/2025 budget. Among the key sectors that the minister says will propel the country to desired GDP levels are health care, supply of clean water, security, infrastructure, Energy, climate change, and funding missions abroad and poverty alleviation programs. President Museveni who addressed the second sitting of the 4th session of the 11th parliament at Kololo Independence grounds also pledged to wean the country off the donor yoke.