Government begins relocation of 242 families from Bududa to Bulambuli

The Office of the Prime Minister, through the Ministry of Disaster and Relief Preparedness, has begun relocating 242 families. The households received 10 million and 17 million shillings from the government and 7 million from Give Direct, moving from Bududa District to the Bulambuli resettlement site. Each family is to be allocated 2 acres of land for settlement.