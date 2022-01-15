Gov’t urged to widen Lugazi road, after accident claims four

Residents of Najjembe in Mukono call on government to improve roads in the area to avoid traffic accidents that keep claiming their neighbors. The call came hours after at least four people including a woman and three kids, died when a truck crashed into them as they crossed the road in Mabira, Najjembe town. The Councilor of Najjembe town has called upon the government to widen the road as a way to reduce on the ever increasing road accidents in Mabira.