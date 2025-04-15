Gov’t, FAO boost Karamoja with 50 tractors to fight hunger

To fight food insecurity in the Karamoja region, the Agriculture Ministry and the Food and Agriculture Organization have handed over 50 single-axle tractors to six districts in Karamoja to enable mechanized, sustainable agriculture in the region. This initiative aims to transform agricultural production by promoting mechanized technologies that address labor shortages, improve productivity, and enhance resilience in food production. This, in turn, will help address the prolonged food insecurity that has affected the people of Karamoja for decades.