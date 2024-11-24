Gov’t commends catholic church on livelihood programmes

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has commended the Catholic Church in Kabarole District for its support of government initiatives aimed at combating poverty and enhancing community welfare. Nabanjja, who was the chief Guest at the commissioning of a new parish St Mary’s Kigarama Parish, emphasized the critical role of collaboration between the church and the government in fostering socio-economic development. The consecration of the new parish by Bishop Robert Muhiirwa brings to 36 the number of parishes in Kabarole Diocese.