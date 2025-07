Gazelles head to Egypt for training camp ahead of 2025 FIBA women’s Afrobasket

Uganda’s national women’s basketball team, the Gazelles, has departed for Egypt for an intensive training camp ahead of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Abidjan. The team will play a series of build-up games against Egypt, Rwanda, and Cameroon from July 12–15 at the Mostapha Sports Hall.