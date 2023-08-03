Gaming Board CEO accuses staff member of witch-hunt, blackmail

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, Denis Ngabirano, has accused a member of his staff of witch-hunting and blackmailing him. MPs heard that Ronald Kimanje, a records officer at the Gaming Board, accused Ngabirano of interfering with the work of the contracts committee which forced him to resign from the committee. Mudene told Members of the Parliamentary committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises that his concern was about the delayed approval of contracts.