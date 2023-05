Four arrested over murder of 32 year old man

Police in Kabale District is holding four suspects who allegedly murdered a 32-year-old man identified as Conrad Ninsiima. The deceased, who had been an electrician, was discovered dead in Bamboocha bar in Kabale town by residents. This murder is believed to have been a ritual killing, where Ninsiima’s blood was reportedly drained by the suspect and sold to an unknown person.