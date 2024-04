Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

Former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi paid tribute to his wife, Jacqueline Mbabazi, for her role in keeping their family together over the last five decades. The commendation came as the couple once again exchanged marital vows on the 50th anniversary of their wedding at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala. The former Prime Minister described his marriage as a journey of faith, resilience, and love.