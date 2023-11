Former Archbishop Orombi says Rwenzori region needs special support

The former Archbishop of the church of Uganda, Luke Orombi has asked the central government to give special attention to the Rwenzori sub-region because it has lagged behind due to the insurgency of the Allied Democratic Forces and the region having gone through a lot of disturbances retarding development. Orombi has concluded a-one week great mission in the South Rwenzori Diocese.