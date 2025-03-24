Foreign Affairs Committee scrutinizes various budgets

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs is holding a meeting via Zoom with ambassadors and high commissions in various countries to discuss their budgetary requests and account for the previous budgetary allocations. The meeting includes representatives from Canberra, Abu Dhabi, and Tokyo, among others. The ambassadors highlighted the significant efforts being made to solicit increased foreign investments for social and economic development. However, they have demanded extra money in their respective budgetary allocations.