FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE: Government wants movement of animals to be regulated

In the wake of the foot and mouth disease which has negatively impacted pastoralists in the cattle corridors, the Ministry of Agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry is planning to retail a range-land policy to parliament. Once approved, the policy will regulate the movement of animals in the cattle corridor. The policy will also seek to gazette land for pastoralists so that they can settle in one place.