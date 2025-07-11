Fire destroys dormitory at Kyeibare Girls' School

A section of the school population at Kyeibare Girls' School in Mitooma District has lost virtually everything after a fire destroyed a dormitory early today. According to school authorities, the fire broke out in the Australia Dormitory at 5:40 a.m., shortly after the 54 students who lived there had just woken up. Although the learners lost property valued in the millions of shillings, no one sustained any serious injuries. Preliminary investigations by police have attributed the fire outbreak to an electrical short circuit. We have more in this report...