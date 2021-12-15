Finance ministry on the spot over UGX 35b supplementary budget

Parliament has put pressure on the Ministry of Finance to explain the more than UGX 35b supplementary budget for allowances of medical interns who are on strike. Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and MPs say the delayed release of these funds defeats the essence of a supplementary budget passed for unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditures. The Director General of Health Services recently gave the interns one week to vacate the hospitals where they were posted.