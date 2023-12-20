Final wave of nationwide mosquito net campaign reaches Kampala, Wakiso

The Government is on a mission to combat malaria through a nationwide mosquito net campaign, initiated in April this year and rolled out in five waves. The final wave has now reached Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono districts. In the studio today, I am honored to be joined by a champion in the fight against malaria—Dr. Jimmy Opigo, Assistant Commissioner of the National Malaria Control Division, Ministry of Health. Before delving into the logistics and impact of this initiative, could you enlighten our listeners on the significance of this campaign and what it means for the communities in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono?