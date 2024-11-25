FDC Katonga party loyalists arrested over anti-Kenya protest

The Buganda Road Magistrates' Court has released on bail eight members of the FDC Katonga faction, who were arrested today for attempting to march to the Kenyan High Commission in Kololo. This comes at a time when the Opposition FDC Katonga Road faction is organizing about 50 lawyers from across East Africa to represent former Presidential Candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale in a case brought against them in the Army Court Martial. The team of lawyers, led by Kenya's Martha Karua and Erias Lukwago, is looking to spearhead the defense. Dr. Besigye and Hajji Lutale were picked up from an apartment in Nairobi on November 16 and have since been charged with possession of firearms and ammunition, among other charges, and are on remand until December 2.