Father of shot boy stuck in Mulago hospital over bills

Police have confirmed the arrest of a man who shot a 12-year-old boy while he was traveling with his father in a taxi on the 31st of December, 2024. The shooting occurred as they were traveling to Gayaza. The boy is currently in intensive care at Mulago National Referral Hospital, while his father struggles to finance his medical treatment. The suspect, identified as Muhammed Kitaka, is set to face charges of attempted murder, as Patrick Ssenyondo reports.