Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National NCHE to invalidate 2,000 Busoga University degrees
  • 2 National Sebei elders on the spot over cashing in on defilement cases
  • 3 National Museveni aide woos Czech investors to Uganda
  • 4 World 'God save the Tsar!': Putin receives first wishes for 72nd birthday
  • 5 World Israel bombs Lebanon, Gaza ahead of one-year anniversary of October 7 Hamas attacks