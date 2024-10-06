Farmers tipped on how to avoid fake drugs, improve yields

Farmers in the Rwenzori region have appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to combat fake agro-inputs in the market, which are causing significant production losses and destroying soil fertility. John Ludong-Okol, the Assistant Commissioner of Crop Production at MAAIF, assured farmers that a cleanup of fake agro-inputs in the markets is underway. He stated that the exercise began in Kampala, where many fake agro-chemicals found in container villages have already been destroyed. He warned that dealers of fake agro-chemicals will be arrested if caught with counterfeit products. The exhibition aimed to connect farmers with various organizations that can help improve seed production and provide them with knowledge from other farmers.