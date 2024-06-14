Farmers take legal action against Kinyara Sugar over weighbridge disruptions

Members of the Bunyoro Sugarcane Farmers Cooperative Union have dragged Kinyara Sugar Limited to court, seeking a permanent injunction against what they term activities that are disrupting their operations at their weighbridges at Kihande Cell in Masindi Municipality and Rukondwa Village in Bikonzi Sub-county. The application follows an order issued in March this year by Assistant Registrar of Masindi High Court, Juliet Nakitende, restraining Victoria Sugar Limited and the Union from operating their weighbridges until the main suit is disposed of. Kinyara Sugar Limited is accusing the Union and Victoria Sugar Limited in Luweero District of allegedly poaching cane from the company's registered farmers and weighing it at the weighbridges.