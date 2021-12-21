Family of Ugandan who died in Egypt struggling to have body brought back home

The family of a woman who died in Egypt earlier this month say attempts to repatriate her body have been fruitless. Milly Namazzi had flown to Saudi Arabia to do domestic work but it is said that when her relationship with her employer turned sour, they flew her to Egypt with the intention of killing her. The family say the labour export company which took the 26 year old to Saudi Arabia has ignored their requests for help.