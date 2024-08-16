Expert blames KCCA negligence for Kiteezi landfill disaster

A seasoned environmental expert has attributed the cause of the Kiteezi Landfill accident, which claimed 34 lives, to the negligence of officials at the Kampala Capital City Authority who ignored multiple warnings about the looming disaster at the dump site. Dr. Collins Ssentongo, an environmental expert, is one of the researchers who has developed mechanisms for improving garbage management at Kiteezi, although his proposals were ignored. Ssentongo says that over 10 proposals on garbage disposal and management, authored by various civil and environmental experts, are gathering dust at City Hall. He further warned that dumping garbage on the banks of water bodies like Lake Victoria is also a time bomb waiting to explode.