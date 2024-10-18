Ex-KCCA Bosses Kisaka, Luyimbazi and Okello remanded until November 4th

The former directors of the Kampala Capital City Authority Dorothy Kisaka, David Luyimbazi and Dr Daniel Okello have been remanded to Luzira prison after they were today charged with 57 counts of manslaughter and negligence. The charges relate to the August 10 disaster in Kiteezi, where several lives were lost when a sea of garbage gave way drowning several in rubbish, while many homes were also damaged. They are also accused of maintaining the landfill after ignoring several warnings of an impending disaster. Raymond Tamale was at court in Kasangati.