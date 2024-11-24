EU tips business community over export opportunities

The European Union is recommending that Uganda harmonize its organic production standards in addition to complying with regulations regarding coffee production. According to Frederieke Kuspal, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Uganda, strict attention to traceability is necessary due to the enormous EU export of organic products alone, which is estimated to be worth over $100 billion. She was speaking at events marking the ongoing National Organic Week, which brought together officials from the ministry of agriculture, farmers, processors, and exporters.