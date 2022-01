Entebbe special needs school registers low turn up

As schools reopen, Entebbe children’s welfare school, a government school for children with special needs has registered a minimal low turn up of learners. According to the school administration, they had over 70 learners but as of now, only 14 students have been able to return to school. The school administration says a lack of finances or school fees, could be the reason why the children have not been able to return to school.