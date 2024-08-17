Entebbe municipality gives KCCA up to Monday to dump rubbish

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda has dismissed reports of an impasse between him and authorities in Kampala, over the dumping of rubbish in Nkumba. There had been reports that Rulinda and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago had fallen out after Entebbe authorities halted the dumping of rubbish in Nkumba. Yesterday, Entebbe Municipality Council sat and gave Kampala Capital City Authority up to Monday to dump all the rubbish from Kampala, as KCCA looks for an alternative place to manage waste that was previously dumped in Kiteezi in Wakiso.