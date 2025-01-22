Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Govt absent after 300 islanders left homeless as rainstorm ravages Kalangala
  • 2 National Common nuisance case against MP Ssemujju, 13 others dismissed 
  • 3 World Trump threatens Russia, others with tariffs if Ukraine deal not reached
  • 4 News Zimbabwe fears US withdrawal from WHO will hit HIV/AIDS programmes
  • 5 National I don’t want to see people in poverty- Museveni 