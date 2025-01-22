Entebbe commissions UGX 10bn modern market

Entebbe Municipality has commissioned Kitoro Market, which was constructed at a cost of 10 billion shillings.The municipality undertook the construction starting in 2017 under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program to facilitate transport and provide 249 stalls for vendors to operate.However, vendors in Entebbe have accused municipal council officials of taking stalls meant for vulnerable vendors, intending to sublet them at a high cost.