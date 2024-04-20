Entebbe airport expansion nears completion despite challenges

The Civil Aviation Authority says airport expansion and construction works are now at 90%. The new works have seen the airport develop a new cargo center, runways, and aprons, which were part of phase one construction completed and put into use. The authority has been explaining that the recent flooding at the airport was an unforeseen consequence of the works on a new passenger terminal, but these problems have since been resolved, and there are projections that the entire phase one works will be completed by the end of the year.