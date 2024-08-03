Energy ministry optimistic about oil refinery controlling fuel prices

The Ministry of Energy is hopeful that once the oil refinery is set up, the country will have control over escalating fuel prices. Speaking to NTV, Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, dismissed the critics who say the high cost of investing in a refinery is not commensurate with the returns. Uganda recently signed a refinery deal with an Arab Emirates company, Alpha IBM, which will provide 60 percent of the money needed to set up the refinery.